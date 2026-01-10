Holmgren (shin) is not on the injury report and will be available for Sunday's game against the Heat.

The star big man was one of several regulars who missed Friday's win over the Grizzlies, but he'll return for this contest and should handle his regular workload. Holmgren is averaging a robust line of 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game in four games since the beginning of January.