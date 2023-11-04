Holmgren finished Friday's 141-139 loss to Golden State with 24 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes.

Holmgren's 24 points are his new career high, as his perfect shooting from the line helped him boost his scoring total. Holmgren has played incredibly for a rookie, averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.2 minutes across his first six outings. The rookie big man is also shooting a blistering 62.5 percent from the field and 56.5 percent from three.