Holmgren will not take the floor during Friday's Summer League game versus the Warriors, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

There's no mention of an injury, so this is likely just a rest day for Holmgren. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has gotten off to a solid start over his five Summer League appearances, tallying 14 points, 8.4 rebounds, two assists, 2.8 blocks and a steal per game. He will have one more chance to play to close out Summer League either Saturday or Sunday.