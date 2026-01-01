Holmgren closed Wednesday's 124-95 victory over Portland with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, six blocks and two steals across 25 minutes.

The six rejections were a season high for Holmgren, and he's been busy at the rim to close out 2025, registering 13 blocks over the last three games. The fourth-year big has scored in double digits in 14 of his last 15 games, averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 boards, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 threes and 1.3 assists over that span while shooting 58.0 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.