Holmgren finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and nine blocks across 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 victory over the Nuggets.

Even though Shai GIlgeous-Alexander deserves most of the praise after draining the game-winning shot in the final second Saturday, Holmgren certainly contributed to the win and finished just one block shy of posting a triple-double. His two-way impact has been enormous, and he has already settled as the Thunder's second-best scoring option behind Gilgeous-Alexander. He's averaging 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.1 assists per game over his last 10 contests.