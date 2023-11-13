Holmgren registered 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 win over the Suns.

Holmgren hasn't exploded for a monster game yet, but the rookie has been incredibly consistent. Across 10 appearances, he's averaging 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks and 0.9 steals in 30.1 minutes per game. Holmgren's 55/50/90 shooting splits are eye-popping for his age (21) and size (7-foot-1), and he's been the perfect floor spacer for guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.