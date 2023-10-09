Holmgren will start Monday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Holmgren will start at center during his first non-Summer League NBA appearance. The 2022 No. 2 overall pick is slated to face off against the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, but neither youngster is expected to play more than 25 minutes.