Holmgren will start Monday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Holmgren will start at center during his first non-Summer League NBA appearance. The 2022 No. 2 overall pick is slated to face off against the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, but neither youngster is expected to play more than 25 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: No restrictions to start camp•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: To practice with Team USA•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Falls shy of double-double•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Suiting up Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Summer League could be over•