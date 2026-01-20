Holmgren finished Monday's 136-104 victory over Cleveland with 28 points (11-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes.

The 28 points represented Holmgren's best scoring effort since Dec. 28, when he hit for 29 against the 76ers. The 23-year-old big continues to make an impact on the defensive end as well, recording multiple blocks in 11 of his last 12 games while averaging 18.3 points, 9.8 boards, 3.3 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.3 threes over that stretch.