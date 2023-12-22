Holmgren notched 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 134-115 win over the Clippers.

The rookie big man had another impressive outing in this one, putting up solid numbers on both ends of the court and reaching the 20-point plateau for the fifth time this season. Holmgren is averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 2.6 assists per game over his last five outings.