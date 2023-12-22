Holmgren notched 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 30 minutes during Thursday's 134-115 win over the Clippers.
The rookie big man had another impressive outing Thursday, even though he came up empty in the blocks department. He reached the 20-point plateau for the fifth time this season and is now averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, 2.6 assists and 1.4 three-pointers per game over his last five outings.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Thrives defensively once again•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Nearly notches triple-double•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Double-doubles in tough matchup•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Efficient in win over Utah•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Strong two-way effort•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: All-around showing in victory•