Holmgren finished with 21 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 138-136 overtime victory over the Warriors.

Holmgren scored at least 20 points for the first time in his past five games, helping the Thunder to an impressive victory. Despite his inconsistent scoring of late, Holmgren has been able to maintain second-round value, thanks primarily to his elite shot-blocking numbers. For the season, he is averaging 2.5 blocks to go with 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.6 three-pointers. His time is now and it's safe to assume he is going to be a fantasy beast for many years to come.