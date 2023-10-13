Holmgren posted 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, a steal and three blocks across 21 minutes in Thursday's 128-125 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Holmgren was excellent as a rim protector and displayed elite instincts on defense, but he struggled from the field and was poor as a rebounder, especially considering his size. Holmgren will open the season as the Thunder's starting center after missing the 2022-23 season with a severe foot injury.