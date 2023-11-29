Holmgren closed with 16 points (6-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to Minnesota.

Holmgren filled the stat sheet admirably once again and continues to show why he's already considered a top-notch two-way player despite the fact this is his first year in the league. The shooting woes are a growing pain with him, as these games are going to happen more often than not, but he keeps finding ways to produce even when his shot isn't falling. Holmgren is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 blocks per game over his last six contests.