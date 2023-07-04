Holmgren tallied 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's Summer League game against the Jazz.

Holmgren looked sluggish at times during the first quarter as it took him time to find his legs, but he quickly snapped out of it and looked strong at both ends of the court in the second half. He led his team with four swatted shots and finished third on the Thunder in scoring despite his slow start. It was also reassuring to see Holmgren log nearly 30 minutes in his first game action in nearly a year.