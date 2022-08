Holmgren suffered an ankle injury during a Pro-Am game Saturday, according to Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com.

Holmgren suffered the injury when trying to stop LeBron James on a fastbreak, as he rolled his ankle on the play and came out of the contest. There's no official update regarding how bad the injury was, though Holmgren was later spotted trying to walk it off. He didn't return to the game before it was called off due to poor court conditions.