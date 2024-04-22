Holmgren ended with 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 94-92 victory over the Pelicans in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Holmgren had all sorts of problems with Jonas Valanciunas on the defensive end, and his shooting wasn't entirely efficient. However, the rookie didn't look outmatched in the first playoff appearance of his career and looked impressive, particularly on the defensive end with a few key blocks down the stretch, including one in the dying stages of the fourth quarter where the Pelicans were creeping on a comeback. Holmgren is not going to lead the Thunder in scoring since he plays alongside Jalen Williams and Shai GIlgeous-Alexander, but he's still an excellent two-way threat every time he steps on the court.