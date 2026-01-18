Holmgren supplied 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and five blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-120 loss to the Heat.

Holmgren recorded his 10th double-double of the season Saturday (six of which have come over his last 12 outings). He has also blocked at least three shots in 10 of his last 11 games and is averaging 2.0 blocks per game this season, which is tied with Isaiah Stewart for third most in the NBA behind Alex Sarr (2.2) and Jay Huff (2.1). Holmgren has averaged 16.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 threes, 3.4 blocks and 0.8 steals over 29.6 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.