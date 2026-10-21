Holmgren finished with 14 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 win over San Antonio.

Holmgren had a steady night as a starter, tying Jalen Williams for the team lead in rebounds and leading the Thunder in blocks. He scored most of his points at the line, going 8-for-8 at rhe chraity stripe. He also took a hard fall in the second quarter when De'Aaron Fox's flagrant foul on him sparked a brief shoving match between the two teams. He seemed fine after the incident.