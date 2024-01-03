Holmgren totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and four blocks across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-123 win over Boston.

Holmgren played a secondary role on offense since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey led the way in scoring, but he still made his presence felt in a game where he had to deal with a tough assignment in Kristaps Porzingis. Holmgren has multiple blocks in four games in a row, a span in which he's also averaging 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.