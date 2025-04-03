Holmgren chipped in 22 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, six blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 victory over the Pistons.

Holmgren continues to make a strong defensive impact. He has logged multiple steals eight times this season and is averaging an impressive 2.4 blocks per game. Holmgren has now logged back-to-back double-doubles but is struggling with his outside shot as of late, converting just 30.6 percent of his 3.6 three-point attempts per contest across his previous 10 appearances.