Holmgren logged 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during the Thunder's 113-99 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Although Holmgren wasn't efficient from deep, he was effective inside the arc and finished second on the Thunder in scoring behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33). Wednesday marked the third time this season that Holmgren recorded at least three blocks, and he has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games. Over that span, he has averaged 21.2 points on 64.6 percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over 28.5 minutes per game.