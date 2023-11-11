Holmgren logged 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes during Friday's 105-98 loss to the Kings.

There's no denying Holmgren's upside, but he was picked apart by Domantas Sabonis Friday night, exposing weaknesses that the youngster needs to work on. His Achilles heel is a lack of aggressiveness at times, as the 7-1 Gonzaga product can often just stand flat-footed in the paint and have errant shots fall in his lap. Holmgren is at his best when he stretches the floor with his accurate mid-range shot, which leaves lanes open for him to dominate the interior.