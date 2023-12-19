Holmgren posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, seven blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 116-97 victory over Memphis.

Undoubtedly, the seven blocks stand out for Holmgren, but fantasy managers should begin to get used to these performances from him. Aside from racking up 15 blocks over his last two games, the rookie big man has swatted multiple shots in seven outings in a row, and in 12 of his last 14 appearances. And this is without mentioning his steady contributions in points and rebounds, figures that make him a valuable, above-average contributor across all formats, and an absolute gem for dynasty leagues.