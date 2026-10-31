Holmgren underwent a biological treatment Friday to address a small patellar tendon tear and will miss at least 8-10 weeks, Nick Crain of Slam reports.

This is another massive blow to an Oklahoma City squad that's already set to be without Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) for most, if not all, of the season. With Holmgren sidelined, Kenrich Williams, Jaylin Williams and Aday Mara are all candidates to see increased playing time. Two-way player Brooks Barnhizer could also see more minutes in the short term.