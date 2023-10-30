Holmgren registered 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds over 26 minutes during Sunday's 128-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Holmgren led all Thunder players in scoring while tallying his highest point total of the young season in a losing effort against Denver. Holmgren has posted 10 or more points in all three games this year, averaging 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.5 assists over three contests.