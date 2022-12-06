Holmgren (foot) underwent a successful secondary procedure Tuesday to remove hardware from his initial Lisfranc surgery in August, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Holmgren was ruled out for the entire campaign after being diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury at the end of August. It sounds like Tuesday's procedure was merely a clean-up job, and the 2022 No. 2 overall pick is still on track to be ready for the 2023-24 campaign.