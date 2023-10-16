Holmgren will play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder reports.
Holmgren was rested during Sunday's preseason contest along with several other key players. Holmgren's impressive play in the preseason has seen his ADP rise in recent fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Won't play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Struggles from field Thursday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Wins duel with Wemby•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Starting preseason opener•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: No restrictions to start camp•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: To practice with Team USA•