Holmgren racked up 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 9 rebounds, one assist and one block in just 16 minutes during Oklahoma City's 122-121 preseason victory over San Antonio on Monday.

Holmgren posted a 14-point first quarter fueled by good finishing and effective foul drawing off the dribble. Trading buckets with Victor Wembanyama, Holmgren profiles as real competition for the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year Award.