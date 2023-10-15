Holmgren (rest) is out for Sunday's preseason contest against Charlotte.
Holmgren is joined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Willams and Josh Giddey as young co-stars resting Sunday. Holmgren is a candidate to suit up in Tuesday's preseason contest versus the Bucks.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Struggles from field Thursday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Wins duel with Wemby•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Starting preseason opener•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: No restrictions to start camp•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: To practice with Team USA•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Falls shy of double-double•