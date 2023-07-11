Holmgren (not injury related) is out for Tuesday's Summer League game against the Rockets, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
Holmgren hasn't suffered any injury, but he won't play Tuesday. It is unclear if he will be shut down for the remainder of the Summer League, but his next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Wizards.
