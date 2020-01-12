Thunder's Chris Paul: Balanced stats Saturday

Paul posted 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a steal during Saturday's 125-110 defeat to the Lakers.

Paul produced another solid stat line, though dampened by lackluster outside shooting and the fact that it wasn't enough to beat a star-depleted Lakers team. However, it is promising that the 34-year-old has played every one of the Thunder's 39 games despite his lengthy injury history. CP3 will have the chance to make it 40 on Monday at Minnesota, who he torched on Dec. 6 for his season-high 30 points.