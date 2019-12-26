Thunder's Chris Paul: Balanced stats Sunday
Paul posted 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists during Sunday's 118-112 victory over the Clippers.
While Paul didn't find a steal in Sunday's contest, he controlled the possession game but only committing one turnover. His scoring has been up-and-down all season, but it's averaged out well. This month, the veteran is averaging 16.7 points on 50.8 percent shooting, 7.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.1 minutes. He's also chipping in 1.5 threes at a 39.0 percent clip.
More News
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Winds back the clock Monday•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Sets two season highs Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Vintage performance in overtime win•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Chips in 16 points, eight dimes•
-
Thunder's Chris Paul: Far from impressive in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.