Thunder's Chris Paul: Balanced stats Sunday

Paul posted 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists during Sunday's 118-112 victory over the Clippers.

While Paul didn't find a steal in Sunday's contest, he controlled the possession game but only committing one turnover. His scoring has been up-and-down all season, but it's averaged out well. This month, the veteran is averaging 16.7 points on 50.8 percent shooting, 7.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.1 minutes. He's also chipping in 1.5 threes at a 39.0 percent clip.