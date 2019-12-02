Thunder's Chris Paul: Chips in 16 points, eight dimes
Paul provided 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 win over the Pelicans.
Paul was efficient as per usual, finishing with twice as many points as field goal attempts and four times as many dimes as turnovers. He typically makes an impact in the steals column as well, but overall it was a solid showing for the 34-year-old point guard.
