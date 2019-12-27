Thunder's Chris Paul: Complete line in Thursday's loss

Paul provided 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Paul put together one of his best stat lines of the season, albeit in a loss. He has logged three double-doubles across his last six appearances, this after failing to post a single one through his first 24 games of 2019-20. Expect Paul to continue doing everything in his power to lead the Thunder to a playoff spot.