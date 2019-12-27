Thunder's Chris Paul: Complete line in Thursday's loss
Paul provided 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Grizzlies.
Paul put together one of his best stat lines of the season, albeit in a loss. He has logged three double-doubles across his last six appearances, this after failing to post a single one through his first 24 games of 2019-20. Expect Paul to continue doing everything in his power to lead the Thunder to a playoff spot.
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.