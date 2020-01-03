Thunder's Chris Paul: Decent showing in Thursday's win

Paul scored 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), and added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 victory over the Spurs.

Paul came to life late in the game, dropping 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. Paul continues to have a steady workload in the Thunder's offense despite sharing time with guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder. The 34-year-old veteran has scored 16 points or more in his last five matchups.