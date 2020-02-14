Thunder's Chris Paul: Dishes 12 assists in win
Paul put up 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-118 victory over the Pelicans.
One game after scoring a season-high 31 points on five threes and 12-of-18 shooting, Paul seemed to be pushing for a triple-double at half-time in this one, tallying nine assists with his six points, four rebounds and two steals. He unfortunately fell two rebounds short of his triple-double, but still managed a whopping 12 dimes. Paul is producing another early-round fantasy season at 34 years old, and, while there's a chance Paul could see a few rest days down the stretch, the Thunder will want him on the court as frequently as possible if they expect to hold onto the Western Conference's sixth seed.
