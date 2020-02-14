Play

Thunder's Chris Paul: Dishes 12 assists in win

Paul put up 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-118 victory over the Pelicans.

One game after scoring a season-high 31 points on five threes and 12-of-18 shooting, Paul seemed to be pushing for a triple-double at half-time in this one, tallying nine assists with his six points, four rebounds and two steals. He unfortunately fell two rebounds short of his triple-double, but still managed a whopping 12 dimes. Paul is producing another early-round fantasy season at 34 years old, and, while there's a chance Paul could see a few rest days down the stretch, the Thunder will want him on the court as frequently as possible if they expect to hold onto the Western Conference's sixth seed.

More News
Our Latest Stories