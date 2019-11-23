Thunder's Chris Paul: Dishes out seven assists

Paul had 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 130-127 loss against the Lakers.

Paul has dished out at least five assists in 10 of his last 11 games, and he has done a very good job pulling the strings of the Thunder offense. He should be in line for another productive outing Monday on the road against the Warriors.