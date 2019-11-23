Play

Thunder's Chris Paul: Dishes out seven assists

Paul had 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 130-127 loss against the Lakers.

Paul has dished out at least five assists in 10 of his last 11 games, and he has done a very good job pulling the strings of the Thunder offense. He should be in line for another productive outing Monday on the road against the Warriors.

More News
Our Latest Stories