Thunder's Chris Paul: Double-double in win
Paul scored 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 PT, 1-1) and had 12 assists in Friday's win over the Knicks.
Paul was one of six Thunder players in double-figures, and his 12 assists were the game-high. The veteran is averaging 18.3 points, 7.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in eight games since the All-Star break.
