Thunder's Chris Paul: Double-doubles in victory
Paul put up 25 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's win over the Timberwolves.
Paul recently denied any chance that he would consider turning down the $44.2 million payday he's set to earn via Player Option this summer. That means, barring a big-salary trade, the 34-year old will be staying in Oklahoma City. The situation isn't quite as murky as some might have expected going into the season, as the Thunder currently hold the Western Conference's number-seven seed, and will do what it takes to hold onto their playoff spot, which likely implies that Paul's role and production on this team is safe for this season.
