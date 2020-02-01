Thunder's Chris Paul: Double-doubles in win

Paul ended with 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-107 victory over the Suns.

Paul took control late as the Thunder rallied from an early deficit to escape with a four-point victory. His astonishing season continues and the recent all-star announcement certainly seems warranted. It appears as though he is staying put in Oklahoma City as they make a run at the playoffs. Barring an injury, he should continue to be a second-round player the rest of the way.