Thunder's Chris Paul: Double-doubles Saturday

Paul ended with 15 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Nuggets.

Paul recorded his first double-double of the season, also matching his season-high with four steals. His first season in Oklahoma City has been a success thus far, at least on a personal note. He is yet to miss a game and is putting up top-30 numbers on a per-game basis. There has been speculation Paul could be moved at some point but until then he should continue putting up similar production.