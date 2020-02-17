Thunder's Chris Paul: Drills seven triples in win

Paul ended with 23 points (8-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 157-155 victory over Team Giannis.

Paul continued his impressive season during Sunday's All-Star game, totaling 23 points. Paul has been a revelation for the Thunder thus far and currently has them in the sixth-seed, with a top-four finish certainly not out of reach. The numbers are typically there for the veteran but perhaps the most surprising aspect has been the fact he has played in all but one of the Thunder games this season. He has been a first-round player across most formats and given the Thunder's desire to be a playoff team, he should continue to be a highly sought-after fantasy asset the rest of the way.