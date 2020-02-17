Thunder's Chris Paul: Drills seven triples in win
Paul ended with 23 points (8-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 157-155 victory over Team Giannis.
Paul continued his impressive season during Sunday's All-Star game, totaling 23 points. Paul has been a revelation for the Thunder thus far and currently has them in the sixth-seed, with a top-four finish certainly not out of reach. The numbers are typically there for the veteran but perhaps the most surprising aspect has been the fact he has played in all but one of the Thunder games this season. He has been a first-round player across most formats and given the Thunder's desire to be a playoff team, he should continue to be a highly sought-after fantasy asset the rest of the way.
More News
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.