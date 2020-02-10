Thunder's Chris Paul: Drops 22 in loss

Paul scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 loss to the Celtics.

The veteran point guard isn't the nightly double-double threat he was in his prime, but Paul still has plenty left in the tank. Over his last 10 games he's scored 20 or more points six times, averaging 20.5 points, 7.0 assists, 5.2 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.4 threes during that span.