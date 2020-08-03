Paul scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding eight assists and two rebounds in 39 minutes during Monday's 121-113 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran point guard took advantage of Denver's depleted backcourt to post strong overall numbers, albeit in a losing effort. Paul has scored 12 or more points in 17 straight games dating back to late January, averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 dimes, 4.5 boards, 1.6 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch. Even at 35 years old, Paul still appears to have plenty left in the tank.