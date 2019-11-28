Thunder's Chris Paul: Far from impressive in loss

Paul had 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 loss at Portland.

CP3 tied his second-lowest mark of minutes this season and he failed to stand out in a game where the Thunder looked overmatched from start to finish. The veteran point guard has topped the 15-point mark in five of his last six games, however, and he will aim to continue that streak Friday against New Orleans.