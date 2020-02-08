Thunder's Chris Paul: Fills stat sheet in win

Paul registered 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-101 win over the Pistons.

CP3 has looked impressive since missing the matchup against the Mavericks on Jan. 27 -- he is averaging 15.8 points, 8.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds over his last four games. He must improve on his efficiency, however, as he is making just 23.5 percent of his three-point attempts during that span. The veteran point guard has also dished out five or more assists in 10 of his last 11 games.