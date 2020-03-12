Thunder's Chris Paul: Game postponed Wednesday
The Thunder's Wednesday game versus the Jazz has been postponed, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
The league has yet to provide an official statement, but the postponement is likely related to the ongoing coronavirus concerns. Both teams had taken the court in advance of opening tip but then returned to their locker rooms. The Thunder are next scheduled to face the Timberwolves on Friday.
