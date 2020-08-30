Paul posted 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 Game 5 loss against the Rockets.

Paul was one of the most important players for the Thunder on the offensive end of the court, but that didn't matter much as the Rockets dominated Game 5 from start to finish. The veteran point guard salvaged a decent fantasy production despite the lack of assists, and he should in line for an increased usage rate -- which could translate into an uptick scoring-wise -- in next week's pivotal Game 6.