Thunder's Chris Paul: Hands out 10 assists in win

Paul totaled nine points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 victory over Sacramento.

Paul returned after missing the previous game due to personal reasons, falling just one point short of another double-double. Paul has been fantastic for the Thunder this season from both a production and durability standpoint. He is putting up numbers far better than what he has done over the past couple of seasons and with the Thunder firmly entrenched in the playoff race, a trade would seem highly unlikely at this point.