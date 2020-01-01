Thunder's Chris Paul: Leads charge in comeback win

Paul scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 win over the Mavericks.

Thirteen of his 17 points were scored in the fourth quarter, as the veteran point guard rallied his troops to overcome a 35-point eruption from Luka Doncic. Paul hasn't had to be the focal point of an offense in a few years, but the 34-year-old appears to be regaining some of his old swagger -- through 15 games in December, he averaged 17.7 points, 7.6 assists, 5.7 boards, 1.5 threes and 1.3 steals.